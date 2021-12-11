Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) falls 0.44% on Strong Volume December 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPXX - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE: SPXX) shares fell 0.44%, or $0.08 per share, to close Friday at $18.07. After opening the day at $18.15, shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund fluctuated between $18.23 and $18.03. 40,313 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 39,289. Friday's activity brought Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s market cap to $310,655,067.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is designed to offer regular distributions through a strategy that seeks attractive total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index by investing in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the S&P 500 Index, as well as selling call options on 35%-75% of the notional value of the Fund's equity portfolio (with a 55% long-term target) in an effort to enhance the Fund's risk-adjusted returns. The strategy will consider the Fund's tax position and employ techniques to improve after-tax shareholder outcomes.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

