Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE: JRI) shares fell 2.63%, or $0.39 per share, to close Tuesday at $14.44. After opening the day at $14.70, shares of Nuveen Realome and Growth Fund fluctuated between $14.78 and $14.35. 95,689 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 75,063. Tuesday's activity brought Nuveen Realome and Growth Fund’s market cap to $396,431,139.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund seeks to deliver a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in real asset-related companies across the world and the capital structure, including common stocks, preferred securities, and debt. Real asset-related companies include those engaged in owning, operating, or developing infrastructure projects, facilities, and services, as well as REITs. Up to 40% of its assets may be debt securities, all of which may be rated below investment grade, though no more than 10% of its assets may be invested in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at any time. Non-U.S. exposure represents 25% to 75% of the Fund's managed assets. The Fund uses leverage, and to a limited extent may also opportunistically write call options, seeking to enhance its risk-adjusted total returns over time.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

