Today, Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Inc’s (NYSE: JRI) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 0.75% decrease. Nuveen Realome and Growth Fund opened at $15.99 before trading between $16.06 and $15.76 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Nuveen Realome and Growth Fund’s market cap fall to $435,415,365 on 87,145 shares -above their 30-day average of 62,099.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund seeks to deliver a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in real asset-related companies across the world and the capital structure, including common stocks, preferred securities, and debt. Real asset-related companies include those engaged in owning, operating, or developing infrastructure projects, facilities, and services, as well as REITs. Up to 40% of its assets may be debt securities, all of which may be rated below investment grade, though no more than 10% of its assets may be invested in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at any time. Non-U.S. exposure represents 25% to 75% of the Fund's managed assets. The Fund uses leverage, and to a limited extent may also opportunistically write call options, seeking to enhance its risk-adjusted total returns over time.

Visit Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

