Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. (NYSE: JRS) shares fell 0.23%, or $0.03 per share, to close Monday at $12.79. After opening the day at $12.84, shares of Nuveen Real Estateome Fund. fluctuated between $12.88 and $12.60. 98,782 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 104,256. Monday's activity brought Nuveen Real Estateome Fund.’s market cap to $369,534,704.

Nuveen Real Estateome Fund. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

The Fund's investment objective is high current income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in income-producing common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities issued by real estate companies. At least 75% of the Fund's managed assets will be in securities rated investment grade. The Fund uses leverage.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

