Today, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Inc’s (NYSE: NAD) stock fell $0.24, accounting for a 1.57% decrease. Nuveen Quality Municipalome Fund opened at $15.25 before trading between $15.29 and $15.07 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Nuveen Quality Municipalome Fund’s market cap fall to $3,189,551,078 on 1,149,632 shares -above their 30-day average of 345,027.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund uses leverage. By investment policy, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated at the time of investment BBB and below or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

