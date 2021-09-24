Nuveen Preferred &ome Opportunities Fund (JPC) falls 0.30% on Moderate Volume September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JPC - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: JPC), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $9.99 Thursday after losing $0.03 (0.30%) on volume of 163,464 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.03 to a low of $9.98 while Nuveen Preferred &ome Opportunities Fund’s market cap now stands at $1,032,517,939.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund seeks to provide high current income and secondarily, total return, by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities and up to 20% opportunistically in other securities, primarily income-oriented securities such as corporate and taxable municipal debt and common equity. At least 50% is invested in securities that are rated investment grade at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's portfolio team. The Fund uses leverage.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

