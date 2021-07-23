Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) gains 0.30% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JPC - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: JPC) shares gained 0.30%, or $0.03 per share, to close Thursday at $9.97. After opening the day at $9.94, shares of Nuveen Preferred &ome Opportunities Fund fluctuated between $9.97 and $9.93. 115,205 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 241,709. Thursday's activity brought Nuveen Preferred &ome Opportunities Fund’s market cap to $1,030,450,836.

Nuveen Preferred &ome Opportunities Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund seeks to provide high current income and secondarily, total return, by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities and up to 20% opportunistically in other securities, primarily income-oriented securities such as corporate and taxable municipal debt and common equity. At least 50% is invested in securities that are rated investment grade at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's portfolio team. The Fund uses leverage.

Visit Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer