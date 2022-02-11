Nuveen Preferred andome Term Fund (JPI) falls 2.40% for February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JPI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Inc’s (NYSE: JPI) stock fell $0.56, accounting for a 2.40% decrease. Nuveen Preferred andome Term Fund opened at $23.37 before trading between $23.37 and $22.68 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Nuveen Preferred andome Term Fund’s market cap fall to $519,187,329 on 103,617 shares -above their 30-day average of 59,549.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and total return by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income-producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities, with a focus on securities issued by financial and insurance firms. At least 50% of its managed assets are rated investment grade at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the fund’s portfolio team. The Fund uses leverage and has a 12-year term and intends to liquidate and distribute its then-current net assets to shareholders on or before 31 Aug 2024.

Visit Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles