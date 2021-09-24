Nuveen Preferred andome Term Fund (JPI) falls 0.59% in Active Trading on September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JPI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Inc’s (NYSE: JPI) stock fell $0.15, accounting for a 0.59% decrease. Nuveen Preferred andome Term Fund opened at $25.55 before trading between $25.55 and $25.37 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Nuveen Preferred andome Term Fund’s market cap fall to $577,456,490 on 41,741 shares -above their 30-day average of 26,144.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and total return by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income-producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities, with a focus on securities issued by financial and insurance firms. At least 50% of its managed assets are rated investment grade at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the fund’s portfolio team. The Fund uses leverage and has a 12-year term and intends to liquidate and distribute its then-current net assets to shareholders on or before 31 Aug 2024.

Visit Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

President Biden Hosting Leaders From India, Japan, Australia Friday in First 'Quad' Summit Some Chinese Banks Stop Offering New Credit to Property Developers Amid Evergrande Scare Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley Seeks Eighth Term of Office House Select Committee Subpoenas Four Trump Allies in US Capitol Riot Probe