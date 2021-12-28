Nuveen Preferred andome 2022 Term Fund (JPT) falls 0.87% on Moderate Volume December 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JPT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Inc’s (NYSE: JPT) stock fell $0.212, accounting for a 0.87% decrease. Nuveen Preferred andome 2022 Term Fund opened at $24.59 before trading between $24.59 and $24.23 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Nuveen Preferred andome 2022 Term Fund’s market cap fall to $166,363,656 on 12,248 shares -below their 30-day average of 15,634.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income-producing securities. The Fund may invest without limit in below investment grade securities but no more than 10% in securities rated below B-/B3 at the time of investment. Up to 40% of its managed assets may be in securities issued by companies located anywhere in the world, but no more than 10% in securities of issuers in emerging market countries, and 100% in U.S. dollar-denominated securities. The Fund does not invest in contingent capital securities (“CoCos”). The Fund uses leverage, and has a 5-year term and intends to liquidate and distribute its then-current net assets to shareholders on or before 1 Mar 2022.

Visit Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Build Back Better Could Be... Better in 2022 Joan Didion, Revered Essayist and Novelist, Dies at 87 Pfizer and Moderna Boosters Provide 'Significant Increase' in Protection From Omicron Variant: Study US Companies Must Prove Imports From China's Xinjiang Region Are Made Without Forced Labor