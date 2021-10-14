Nuveen Preferred andome 2022 Term Fund (JPT) falls 0.08% for October 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JPT - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE: JPT) fell to close at $24.91 Wednesday after losing $0.021 (0.08%) on volume of 3,465 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $24.99 to a low of $24.87 while Nuveen Preferred andome 2022 Term Fund’s market cap now stands at $170,404,262.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income-producing securities. The Fund may invest without limit in below investment grade securities but no more than 10% in securities rated below B-/B3 at the time of investment. Up to 40% of its managed assets may be in securities issued by companies located anywhere in the world, but no more than 10% in securities of issuers in emerging market countries, and 100% in U.S. dollar-denominated securities. The Fund does not invest in contingent capital securities (“CoCos”). The Fund uses leverage, and has a 5-year term and intends to liquidate and distribute its then-current net assets to shareholders on or before 1 Mar 2022.

Visit Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Emerson Electric To Merge Industrial Software Businesses With Aspen Technology

Industrial software maker Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) will merge two of its businesses with smaller rival, Aspen Technology Inc (Nasdaq:AZPN), in a deal worth $11 billion.

The cash-and-stock transaction announced Monday values AspenTech at about $160 per share, a 27% premium to its Oct. 6 close, before Bloomberg News first reported on talks between the two companies.

[More]

BlackRock Beats Q3 Profit Estimates, But Asset Growth Flattens

BlackRock Inc topped third-quarter profit estimates helped by robust performance fees and strong demand for its actively managed and sustainable funds, even as volatile markets hindered the world's largest money manager from growing its assets under management.

Asset managers have benefited from rising global financial markets in recent quarters as investors put money to work, making the most of the post-pandemic economic reopening, driven by progress on vaccinations and strong fiscal and monetary aid.

[More]

JPMorgan Misses on Third Quarter Revenue, Beats Earnings Estimates With One-Time Items



JPMorgan Chase posted a 24% jump in third-quarter profits on Wednesday, largely driven by one-time items that boosted its results, as the bank struggled to grow revenues with interest rates at near-zero levels.

The nation’s largest bank by assets said it earned a profit of $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share, compared with a profit of $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The bank had two one-time items that helped boost its profits this quarter: a $566 million income tax benefit and the release of $2.1 billion from its troubled loans books, something the JPMorgan has been doing every three months since the U.S. economy started recovering from the pandemic.

[More]

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD JPMorgan Misses on Third Quarter Revenue, Beats Earnings Estimates With One-Time Items BlackRock Beats Q3 Profit Estimates, But Asset Growth Flattens Emerson Electric To Merge Industrial Software Businesses With Aspen Technology