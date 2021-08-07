Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipalome Fund (NUO) falls 0.45% on Moderate Volume August 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NUO - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NUO) shares fell 0.45%, or $0.0744 per share, to close Friday at $16.61. After opening the day at $16.67, shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipalome Fund fluctuated between $16.68 and $16.61. 4,248 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 10,968. Friday's activity brought Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipalome Fund’s market cap to $304,207,989.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipalome Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund's primary objective is current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and Ohio personal income taxes. The secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal, Ohio state, and local income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund uses leverage.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

