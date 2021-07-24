Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) gains 0.51% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QQQX - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares gained 0.51%, or $0.15 per share, to close Friday at $29.47. After opening the day at $29.50, shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund fluctuated between $29.53 and $29.37. 57,339 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 89,327. Friday's activity brought Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s market cap to $1,223,237,872.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end fund designed to offer regular distributions through a strategy that seeks attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index by investing in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the Nasdaq 100 Index

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

