Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV) falls 1.37% to Close at $11.50 on September 23

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: NUV), a Chicago, Illinois, company, fell to close at $11.50 Thursday after losing $0.16 (1.37%) on volume of 249,487 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $11.65 to a low of $11.50 while Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s market cap now stands at $2,380,459,877.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing in an actively managed portfolio tax-exempt municipal securities. At least 80% of its managed assets are rated investment grade; up to 10% may be rated below B-/B3 at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's portfolio team. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

