Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: NUV), a Chicago, Illinois, company, fell to close at $11.71 Friday after losing $0.0264 (0.23%) on volume of 177,388 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $11.77 to a low of $11.68 while Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s market cap now stands at $2,423,929,144.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing in an actively managed portfolio tax-exempt municipal securities. At least 80% of its managed assets are rated investment grade; up to 10% may be rated below B-/B3 at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's portfolio team. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

