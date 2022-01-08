Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) falls 0.26% for January 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NMCO - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NMCO) shares fell 0.26%, or $0.04 per share, to close Friday at $15.50. After opening the day at $15.58, shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund fluctuated between $15.63 and $15.48. 85,667 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 101,138. Friday's activity brought Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s market cap to $825,779,240.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality. No more than 30% of the Fund's managed assets will be in municipal securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment or unrated but judged to be of comparable quality. No more than 10% of the Fund's managed assets can be in defaulted securities or securities of issuers in bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings at the time of investment.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

