Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE: JMM), a Chicago, Illinois, company, fell to close at $7.08 Tuesday after losing $0.16 (2.21%) on volume of 16,609 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $7.21 to a low of $7.07 while Nuveen Multi-Marketome Fund’s market cap now stands at $66,993,445.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

The Fund's objective is to provide high monthly income consistent with prudent risk to capital. The Fund will invest primarily in debt securities, including, but not limited to, U.S. agency and privately issued mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt securities, and asset-backed securities. At least 65% of the Fund's total assets must be invested in securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated investment-grade or of comparable quality. The Fund may utilize derivatives including options; futures contracts; options on futures contracts; interest-rate caps, collars and floors; interest-rate, total return, and credit default swap agreements; and options on the foregoing type of swap agreements. The Fund uses leverage.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

