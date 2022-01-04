Nuveen Mortgage andome Fund (JLS) falls 0.12% in Light Trading on January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JLS - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE: JLS) shares fell 0.12%, or $0.025 per share, to close Monday at $20.93. After opening the day at $20.90, shares of Nuveen Mortgage andome Fund fluctuated between $20.96 and $20.90. 2,471 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 14,748. Monday's activity brought Nuveen Mortgage andome Fund’s market cap to $114,852,119.

Nuveen Mortgage andome Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund's objective is to generate high current income through opportunistic investments in securitized credit. The Fund invests at least 65% of its managed assets in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), including residential MBS and commercial MBS, and up to 35% in non-mortgage related asset-backed securities (ABS) including but not limited to any asset that generates reliable cash flows including collateralized loan obligations as well as pools of consumer auto loans, credit card receivables, aircraft leases and maintenance agreements, timeshare agreements, and solar photovoltaics. A maximum of 5% can be invested in catastrophe bonds, which are backed by a secured collateral account and considered by the Fund to be ABS. The fund uses leverage.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

