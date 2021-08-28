Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) falls 0.13% on Strong Volume August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NIQ - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE: NIQ) shares fell 0.13%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $14.96. After opening the day at $14.98, shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund fluctuated between $14.99 and $14.95. 17,112 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 16,606. Friday's activity brought Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s market cap to $195,933,274.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Fund's secondary investment objective is to seek additional total return. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. Up to 20% of its investments may pay interest that is taxable under the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT) applicable to individuals, with an initial target of approximately 5% to 15% of its assets invested in AMT bonds. The Fund uses leverage. The Fund has a 10-year term and intends to liquidate and distribute its then-current net assets to shareholders on or before 30 Jun 2023.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

