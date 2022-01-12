Nuveen Global Highome Fund (JGH) falls 0.19% on Moderate Volume January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JGH - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE: JGH) shares fell 0.19%, or $0.03 per share, to close Tuesday at $15.73. After opening the day at $15.76, shares of Nuveen Global Highome Fund fluctuated between $15.81 and $15.65. 40,076 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 64,089. Tuesday's activity brought Nuveen Global Highome Fund’s market cap to $364,580,376.

Nuveen Global Highome Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund seeks to deliver high current income through a diversified portfolio of global high-income securities that may span the capital structure and credit spectrum, including high-yield bonds from the U.S. and developed and emerging markets, as well as preferred and convertible securities. Its managed assets will include at least 65% in securities rated below investment grade, at least 40% in securities issued by non-U.S. entities, and up to 25% in debt obligations from issuers located in emerging market countries. Up to 15% may be invested in unhedged non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds; derivatives may be used for hedging purposes only. The Fund uses leverage.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

