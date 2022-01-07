Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC - Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) falls 0.05% to Close at $65.20 on January 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NULG - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC - Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (CBOE: NULG) shares fell 0.05%, or $0.03 per share, to close Thursday at $65.20. After opening the day at $64.98, shares of Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC - Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF fluctuated between $65.66 and $64.30. 206,439 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 87,197. Thursday's activity brought Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC - Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF’s market cap to $905,863,000.

Visit Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC - Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF’s profile for more information.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

To get more information on Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC - Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC - Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021 Inflation Will Not Magically Disappear in 2022