Today, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Inc’s (NYSE: JRO) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.10% decrease. Nuveen Floating Rateome Opportunity Fund opened at $10.00 before trading between $10.02 and $9.95 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Nuveen Floating Rateome Opportunity Fund’s market cap fall to $404,195,943 on 144,672 shares -below their 30-day average of 161,536.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund's investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in adjustable rate loans, primarily senior loans, though the loans may include unsecured senior loans and secured and unsecured subordinated loans. At least 65% of the Fund's managed assets must include adjustable rate senior loans that are secured by specific collateral. The Fund uses leverage.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

