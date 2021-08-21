Nuveen Floating Rateome Fund (JFR) falls 0.61% on Strong Volume August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JFR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Inc’s (NYSE: JFR) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 0.61% decrease. Nuveen Floating Rateome Fund opened at $9.91 before trading between $9.91 and $9.83 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Nuveen Floating Rateome Fund’s market cap fall to $560,077,725 on 338,779 shares -above their 30-day average of 273,749.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund seeks a high level of current income by primarily investing in below investment grade floating-rate loans and other floating-rate securities. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. Effective 31 Dec 2020 Nuveen Asset Management, LLC replaced Symphony Asset Management LLC as the Fund’s sub-advisor. Effective 30 Sep 2020, the name changed from Nuveen Symphony Floating Rate Income Fund to Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The name change did not change the investment strategy.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

