Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) gains 0.2460% for June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JEMD - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JEMD) shares gained 0.2460% to end trading Thursday at $8.15 per share - a net change of $0.02. Shares traded between $8.16 and $8.13 throughout the day.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.* The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade. However, the Fund invests no more than 10% of its Managed Assets in securities rated below B-/B3 or that are unrated but judged by the managers to be of comparable quality. The Fund invests 100% of its Managed Assets in U.S. dollar denominated securities. No more than 25% is invested in securities of issuers located in a single country. In seeking to return the original NAV on or about 1 Dec 2022, the Fund intends to utilize various portfolio and cash flow management techniques, including setting aside a portion of its net investment income, possibly retaining gains and limiting the longest effective maturity on any holding to no later than 1 Jun 2023. This Fund uses leverage.

Visit Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer