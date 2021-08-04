Nuveen Diversified Dividend andome Fund (JDD) falls 0.05% on Strong Volume August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JDD - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: JDD), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $10.50 Tuesday after losing $0.005 (0.05%) on volume of 35,936 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.55 to a low of $10.39 while Nuveen Diversified Dividend andome Fund’s market cap now stands at $206,519,429.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund's investment objectives are high current income and total return. The Fund invests approximately equal proportions in 1) U.S. and foreign dividend-paying common stocks, 2) dividend-paying common Real Estate Investment Trusts issued by real estate companies, 3) emerging markets sovereign debt, and 4) senior loans. The Fund expects to invest between 40% and 70% of its managed assets in equity security holdings and between 30% and 60% of its managed assets in debt security holdings. Under normal circumstances, the Fund's target weighting is approximately 50% equity and 50% debt. The Fund uses leverage.

Visit Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer