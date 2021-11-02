Nuveen Credit Strategiesome Fund (JQC) falls 1.06% on Strong Volume November 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JQC - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE: JQC), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $6.52 Monday after losing $0.07 (1.06%) on volume of 1,819,805 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.59 to a low of $6.50 while Nuveen Credit Strategiesome Fund’s market cap now stands at $884,172,571.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund's primary investment objective is high current income; and its secondary objective is total return. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its “Assets,” at time of purchase, in loans or securities that are senior to its common equity in the issuing company’s capital structure, including but not limited to debt securities and preferred securities. The Fund invests at least 70% of its "Managed Assets" in adjustable rate senior secured and second lien loans, and up to 30% opportunistically in other types of securities across a company’s capital structure, primarily income-oriented securities such as high yield debt, convertible securities and other forms of corporate debt. The fund uses leverage. Effective 17 December 2018, the fund adopted a capital return plan and will return to shareholders approximately 20 percent of common assets over the next three years through supplemental amounts included in the fund’s regular monthly distributions. For additional information, please refer to the Q&A dated January 2020.

California Proposes Oil and Gas Drilling Buffer Zone Around Communities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a statewide ban on oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and hospitals in order to protect public health and further its goal to combat climate change.

The draft rules, released last week by the state’s oil regulator California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), aim to create what would be the largest buffer zone in the country. Existing wells in those setback areas would not be banned, but subject to stricter regulation.

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering

Fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen filed Monday for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its Form S-1, the Los Angeles-based company said it plans to sell shares under the ticker symbol “SG,” but did not disclose proposed size, valuation or timing.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

