Nuveen Credit Strategiesome Fund (JQC) falls 0.15% to Close at $6.57 on October 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JQC - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE: JQC), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $6.57 Tuesday after losing $0.01 (0.15%) on volume of 276,379 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.60 to a low of $6.57 while Nuveen Credit Strategiesome Fund’s market cap now stands at $890,953,035.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund's primary investment objective is high current income; and its secondary objective is total return. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its “Assets,” at time of purchase, in loans or securities that are senior to its common equity in the issuing company’s capital structure, including but not limited to debt securities and preferred securities. The Fund invests at least 70% of its "Managed Assets" in adjustable rate senior secured and second lien loans, and up to 30% opportunistically in other types of securities across a company’s capital structure, primarily income-oriented securities such as high yield debt, convertible securities and other forms of corporate debt. The fund uses leverage. Effective 17 December 2018, the fund adopted a capital return plan and will return to shareholders approximately 20 percent of common assets over the next three years through supplemental amounts included in the fund’s regular monthly distributions. For additional information, please refer to the Q&A dated January 2020.

Visit Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Merck Seeks FDA Emergency Authorization for First Oral COVID-19 Therapy



Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP announced Monday that they have requested an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment.

If approved, the pill, molnupiravir, would be the first oral therapy for COVID-19 and could be a potential breakthrough on how the virus is treated since all other FDA-backed treatments require an injection or IV administration.

[More]

Amazon Offering Greater Flexibility for Employees To Work Remotely

Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) is giving its tech and corporate employees more flexibility to work remotely even after the company begins to reopen its offices early next year.

On Monday, Amazon’s chief executive officer Andy Jassy said the company will leave it up to each individual team’s director to determine how often workers must come into the office. This marks a change from the company’s previous expectation that most employees would be back at their desks three days per week when offices fully reopen in January 2022.

[More]

California To Ban Sales of Gasoline-Powered Lawn Equipment

California will soon ban the sale of new, gas-powered lawn equipment, the state’s latest move to curb emissions.

Under the law signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) was directed to phase out the sale of small off-road engines by 2024 or as soon as feasible, whichever comes later.

The law also authorizes the board to identify and make available funding for commercial rebates to help small businesses transition toward electric equipment. The state budget has set aside about $30 million for those purposes, according to The Associated Press.

[More]

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

JPMorgan Misses on Third Quarter Revenue, Beats Earnings Estimates With One-Time Items BlackRock Beats Q3 Profit Estimates, But Asset Growth Flattens Emerson Electric To Merge Industrial Software Businesses With Aspen Technology Facebook Willing To Accept More Oversight and Regulation