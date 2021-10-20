Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) falls 0.00% to Close at $8.16 on October 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JCO - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JCO) shares fell 0.00%, or $0.0002 per share, to close Tuesday at $8.16. After opening the day at $8.16, shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund fluctuated between $8.17 and $8.16. 43,089 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 42,355. Tuesday's activity brought Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund’s market cap to $226,527,266.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Jun 2022.* The Fund generally invests in a portfolio of below investment grade corporate bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market. At least 80% of its managed assets will be in corporate debt securities and separately, at least 80% in securities that, at the time of investment, are rated below investment grade or unrated but judged by the managers to be of comparable quality. No more than 15% will be in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment. Up to 30% may be in securities on non-U.S. issuers, including up to 20% in emerging market issuers, but 100% of managed assets will be in U.S. dollar denominated securities. In seeking to return the original NAV on or about 1 Jun 2022, the Fund intends to utilize various portfolio and cash flow management techniques, including setting aside a portion of its net investment income, possibly retaining gains and limiting the longest maturity on any holdings to no later than 1 Dec 2022. This Fund uses leverage.

Since the start of the global pandemic, historically low interest rates and government spending have inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending to lift the economy during the challenging period. The US Federal Reserve and government have pumped far more liquidity into the financial system than during the 2008 global financial crisis. We have seen an increase in inflationary pressures because of the stimulus. Moreover, the pandemic’s unintended consequences have created shortages and supply chain bottlenecks that have only exacerbated rising prices.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) will soon launch a small-scale rollout in the US of a new plant-based burger developed with faux-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc (Nasdaq: BYND).

Starting Nov. 3, the "McPlant" will be on the menu at eight locations in Texas, Louisiana, Iowa and California as part of a trial run to help gauge customer interest in the meatless offering, McDonald’s announced last week.

Revenge represents an amazing human activity. In business, kicking opponents when they are down comes with the territory. As Huawei struggles with US government sanctions, Xiaomi steps in to introduce competing products and grab market share. Former Communists learn quickly about the free market economy. No employee at Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) asks the giant to go easy on Myspace. Remember Myspace? No Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) executive lends a helping hand to Motorola, which is even harder to remember. This new series looks at a few savory examples of business payback.

