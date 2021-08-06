Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) falls 0.35% to Close at $19.80 on August 5

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE: NPCT) fell to close at $19.80 Thursday after losing $0.07 (0.35%) on volume of 22,417 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $19.93 to a low of $19.79 while Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund’s market cap now stands at $0.

About Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) seeks total return through high current income and capital appreciation, investing primarily in fixed income investments while giving special consideration to certain impact and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The Fund may invest up to 50% of Managed Assets in below investment-grade investments (rated BB+/Ba1 or lower at the time of investment or unrated but judged to be of comparable quality) but no more than 10% in investments rated CCC/Caa or lower at the time of investment (or unrated but judged to be of comparable quality). The Fund can invest without limitation in investments of foreign issuers, with no more than 30% of Managed Assets in investments of foreign issuers located in emerging market (EM) countries. The Fund uses leverage and has a 12-year term with the potential to convert to perpetual.1

Visit Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer