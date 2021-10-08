Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipalome Fund (NEA) falls 0.20% in Light Trading on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEA - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $15.04 Thursday after losing $0.03 (0.20%) on volume of 351,050 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $15.21 to a low of $15.04 while Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipalome Fund’s market cap now stands at $4,497,522,361.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax (AMT) applicable to individuals, by investing in an actively managed portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. Up to 35% of its managed assets may be rated BBB and below at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's portfolio team, and the Fund uses leverage. Effective 08 Feb 2021, Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) was reorganized into Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). The total pre-and post-reorganization distributions for each fund are equal to or greater than the prior month’s distribution.

Visit Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

United Airlines To Expand December Schedule to 3,500 Daily Domestic Flights Moody's Sees Long-Term Economic Benefit to Fuller Racial Integration IBM Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for All US Employees by December 8 Pfizer-BioNTech Ask FDA to Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11