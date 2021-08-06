Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) falls 0.25% for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Inc’s (NYSE: NEA) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.25% decrease. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipalome Fund opened at $15.91 before trading between $15.96 and $15.88 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipalome Fund’s market cap fall to $4,748,713,769 on 251,309 shares -below their 30-day average of 382,945.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax (AMT) applicable to individuals, by investing in an actively managed portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. Up to 35% of its managed assets may be rated BBB and below at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's portfolio team, and the Fund uses leverage. Effective 08 Feb 2021, Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) was reorganized into Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). The total pre-and post-reorganization distributions for each fund are equal to or greater than the prior month’s distribution.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

