Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) shares fell 0.50%, or $0.09 per share, to close Friday at $18.06. After opening the day at $18.15, shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Creditome Fund fluctuated between $18.15 and $18.04. 192,378 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 220,103. Friday's activity brought Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Creditome Fund’s market cap to $3,853,472,007.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Creditome Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund's investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund's investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund uses leverage. By investment policy, the Fund may invest up to 55% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated at the time of investment Baa/BBB and below or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

