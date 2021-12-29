Nuvation Bio (NUVB) falls 0.61% in Light Trading on December 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NUVB - Market Data & News Trade

Nuvation Bio Inc - Class A (NYSE: NUVB) fell to close at $8.14 Tuesday after losing $0.05 (0.61%) on volume of 481,203 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.33 to a low of $8.06 while Nuvation Bio’s market cap now stands at $1,772,791,324.

About Nuvation Bio Inc - Class A

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

