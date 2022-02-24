Nuvasive (NUVA) gains 3.49% to Close at $53.04 on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NUVA - Market Data & News Trade

Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ: NUVA) shares gained 3.49%, or $1.79 per share, to close Thursday at $53.04. After opening the day at $47.03, shares of Nuvasive fluctuated between $53.45 and $47.03. 1,617,317 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 570,548. Thursday's activity brought Nuvasive’s market cap to $2,744,084,919.

Nuvasive is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About Nuvasive Inc

NuVasive, Inc. is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With over $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has an approximate 2,400-person workforce in more than 40 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients.

Visit Nuvasive Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Nuvasive Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Nuvasive Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles