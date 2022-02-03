Nutrien (NTR) falls 2.34% for February 3

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) shares fell 2.34%, or $1.73 per share, to close Thursday at $72.08. After opening the day at $73.17, shares of Nutrien fluctuated between $73.38 and $71.90. 1,396,500 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,050,348. Thursday's activity brought Nutrien’s market cap to $40,251,169,052.

Nutrien is headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan..

About Nutrien Ltd

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. The Company produces and distributes 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and its leading agriculture retail network, the Company is well positioned to supply the needs of its customers. It operates with a long-term view and is committed to working with its stakeholders as they address economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Visit Nutrien Ltd’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Nutrien Ltd and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Nutrien Ltd’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Opensignal Says T-Mobile Winning 5G Wireless War Today: Jeff Kagan Shipping Companies Flush With Cash, With Some Splashing Jumbo Employee Bonuses Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking