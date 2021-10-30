Nutrien (NTR) falls 0.34% on Moderate Volume October 29

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) shares fell 0.34%, or $0.24 per share, to close Friday at $69.91. After opening the day at $69.94, shares of Nutrien fluctuated between $70.18 and $69.20. 1,508,228 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,713,965. Friday's activity brought Nutrien’s market cap to $39,924,977,682.

Nutrien is headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan..

About Nutrien Ltd

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. The Company produces and distributes 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and its leading agriculture retail network, the Company is well positioned to supply the needs of its customers. It operates with a long-term view and is committed to working with its stakeholders as they address economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

CDC Extends COVID-19 Safety Rules for Cruise Industry Through January 15

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its COVID-19 safety regulations for the cruise ship industry into January, citing concerns over the highly contagious Delta variant and breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated travelers.

Under the current measures, called a conditional sailing order, cruise lines have been permitted to operate as long as they adhere to certain precautions, such as requiring vaccinations or testing of crew and passengers as well as face masks onboard.

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering

Fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen filed Monday for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its Form S-1, the Los Angeles-based company said it plans to sell shares under the ticker symbol “SG,” but did not disclose proposed size, valuation or timing.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

