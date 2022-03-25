Nucor (NUE) Gains 2.67% for March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NUE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) was up $4.1 to finish the day Friday at $157.62.

The company opened at $152.00 and shares fluctuated between $157.69 and $151.66 with 3,522,999 shares trading hands.

Nucor is averaging 3,598,870 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 34.49% YTD.

Nucor expects its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Nucor Corp.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

