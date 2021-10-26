NuCana (NCNA) falls 4.78% for October 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NCNA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, NuCana plc - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: NCNA) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 4.78% decrease. NuCana opened at $2.48 before trading between $2.49 and $2.32 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw NuCana’s market cap fall to $124,667,285 on 451,237 shares -below their 30-day average of 5,307,079.

About NuCana plc - ADR

NuCana is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on significantly improving treatment outcomes for patients with cancer by applying its ProTide technology to transform some of the most widely prescribed chemotherapy agents, nucleoside analogs, into more effective and safer medicines. While these conventional agents remain part of the standard of care for the treatment of many solid and hematological tumors, their efficacy is limited by cancer cell resistance mechanisms and they are often poorly tolerated. Utilizing its proprietary technology, the company is developing new medicines, ProTides, designed to overcome key cancer resistance mechanisms and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells. NuCana's robust pipeline includes three ProTides in clinical development. Acelarin and NUC-3373, are new chemical entities derived from the nucleoside analogs gemcitabine and 5-fluorouracil, respectively, two widely used chemotherapy agents. Acelarin is in a Phase III study for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer and a Phase III study for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer for which enrollment has been suspended. NUC-3373 is in a Phase I study for the potential treatment of a wide range of patients with advanced solid tumors and a Phase Ib study for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Its third ProTide, NUC-7738, is a transformation of a novel nucleoside analog (3'-deoxyadenosine) and is in a Phase I study for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Restaurant Brands International Misses Revenue Estimates; Cites Staffing Shortage, COVID-19

Burger King and Tim Hortons are struggling with a staffing crunch and the Delta variant keeping coffee-loving office workers at home, causing parent Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR), to miss estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday.

U.S.-listed shares shed 4.4% as same-store sales at its Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes chains came in below expectations in the third quarter.

California Proposes Oil and Gas Drilling Buffer Zone Around Communities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a statewide ban on oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and hospitals in order to protect public health and further its goal to combat climate change.

The draft rules, released last week by the state’s oil regulator California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), aim to create what would be the largest buffer zone in the country. Existing wells in those setback areas would not be banned, but subject to stricter regulation.

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

