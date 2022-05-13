Nu Skin Enterprises, (NUS) Rises 4.13% on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NUS - Market Data & News Trade

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: NUS) shares climbed 4.13%, or $1.86 per share, as on 12:04:37 est today. Opening the day at $45.32, 535,033 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, have traded hands and the stock has moved between $47.03 and $45.05.

This year the company is down 10.57%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - Class A

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies.

