Nu Skin Enterprises, (NUS) falls 1.80% to Close at $40.94 on September 22

Today, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: NUS) stock fell $0.75, accounting for a 1.80% decrease. Nu Skin Enterprises, opened at $41.70 before trading between $41.92 and $40.88 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Nu Skin Enterprises,’s market cap fall to $2,052,516,297 on 457,390 shares -above their 30-day average of 452,969.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - Class A

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

