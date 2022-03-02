NRG Energy (NRG) gains 3.26% in Active Trading on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NRG - Market Data & News Trade

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG), a Princeton, New Jersey, company, gained to close at $37.73 Wednesday after gaining $1.19 (3.26%) on volume of 2,855,023 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $37.94 to a low of $36.50 while NRG Energy’s market cap now stands at $9,136,441,707.

About NRG Energy Inc.

NRG is bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything it does. It generates electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through its diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

