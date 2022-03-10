NovoCure (NVCR) Down 2.35% for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVCR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) traded 2.35% down on March 10 to close at $69.90.

414,596 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 620,337 shares.

NovoCure is down 4.66% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About NovoCure Ltd

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

