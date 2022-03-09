Novo Integrated (NVOS) Rises 10.57% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVOS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) rose 10.57% Wednesday.

As of 12:08:20 est, Novo Integrated sits at $1.94 and has moved $0.185 per share.

Novo Integrated has moved 47.06% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 25.00% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-14.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Novo Integrated visit the company profile.

About Novo Integrated Sciences Inc

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a U.S. based provider of multidisciplinary primary care related services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics and rehabilitative science. The company believes that “decentralizing” healthcare, through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity offers an essential solution to the fundamental transformation of healthcare delivery. Specific to non-critical care, ongoing advancements in both medical technology and inter-connectivity are allowing for a shift of the patient/practitioner relationship to the patient’s home and away from on-site visits to primary medical centers with mass-services. This acceleration of “ease-of-access” in the patient/practitioner interaction for non-critical care diagnosis and subsequent treatment minimizes the degradation of non-critical health conditions to critical conditions as well as allowing for more cost- effective healthcare distribution. Currently, the Company’s revenue is generated solely through NHL’s team of multidisciplinary primary health care clinicians and practitioners providing assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education and primary prevention for a wide array of orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations through NHL’s 16 corporate-owned clinics, a contracted network of affiliate clinics, and eldercare related long-term care homes, retirement homes, and community-based locations in Canada. Its specialized multidisciplinary primary health care services include, but are not limited to, physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy (including pre- and post-partum), acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women’s pelvic health programs, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning programs including event and game coverage, and private personal training.

To get more information on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Novo Integrated Sciences Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles