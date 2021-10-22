Novo Integrated (NVOS) falls 0.56% on Moderate Volume October 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVOS - Market Data & News Trade

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) fell to close at $1.77 Thursday after losing $0.01 (0.56%) on volume of 32,694 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.80 to a low of $1.73 while Novo Integrated’s market cap now stands at $46,886,162.

About Novo Integrated Sciences Inc

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a U.S. based provider of multidisciplinary primary care related services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics and rehabilitative science. The company believes that “decentralizing” healthcare, through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity offers an essential solution to the fundamental transformation of healthcare delivery. Specific to non-critical care, ongoing advancements in both medical technology and inter-connectivity are allowing for a shift of the patient/practitioner relationship to the patient’s home and away from on-site visits to primary medical centers with mass-services. This acceleration of “ease-of-access” in the patient/practitioner interaction for non-critical care diagnosis and subsequent treatment minimizes the degradation of non-critical health conditions to critical conditions as well as allowing for more cost- effective healthcare distribution. Currently, the Company’s revenue is generated solely through NHL’s team of multidisciplinary primary health care clinicians and practitioners providing assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education and primary prevention for a wide array of orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations through NHL’s 16 corporate-owned clinics, a contracted network of affiliate clinics, and eldercare related long-term care homes, retirement homes, and community-based locations in Canada. Its specialized multidisciplinary primary health care services include, but are not limited to, physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy (including pre- and post-partum), acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women’s pelvic health programs, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning programs including event and game coverage, and private personal training.

