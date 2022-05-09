Novavax, (NVAX) Loses 4.07% on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVAX - Market Data & News Trade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares lost 4.07%, or $2.33 per share, as on 12:08:33 est today. Since opening the day at $57.35, 2,753,308 shares of Novavax, have been traded today and the stock has traded between $60.37 and $53.77.

This year the company has a YTD change of 59.95%.

Novavax, expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Novavax, Inc.

Novavax, Inc. is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

