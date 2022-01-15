Novanta (NOVT) falls 1.77% on Moderate Volume January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NOVT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Novanta Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: NOVT) stock fell $2.8, accounting for a 1.77% decrease. Novanta opened at $155.91 before trading between $158.80 and $152.91 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Novanta’s market cap fall to $5,528,270,891 on 92,697 shares -below their 30-day average of 119,202.

About Novanta Inc

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers ('OEMs') a competitive advantage. Novanta combines deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to its customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

