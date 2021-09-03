Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) falls 0.01% to Close at $100.40 on September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVMI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Nova Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.01% decrease. Nova Measuring Instruments opened at $99.46 before trading between $101.00 and $99.46 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Nova Measuring Instruments’s market cap fall to $2,830,934,825 on 91,271 shares -above their 30-day average of 70,005.

About Nova Ltd

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high- performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high- precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

