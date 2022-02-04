Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) falls 4.17% to Close at $1.61 on February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVFY - Market Data & News Trade

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares fell 4.17%, or $0.07 per share, to close Friday at $1.61. After opening the day at $1.68, shares of Nova Lifestyle fluctuated between $1.70 and $1.56. 108,318 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 59,093. Friday's activity brought Nova Lifestyle’s market cap to $10,766,154.

Nova Lifestyle is headquartered in Commerce, California..

About Nova Lifestyle Inc

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. is a well-established, innovative designer and distributor of modern lifestyle furniture; primarily sofas, dining room furniture, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedroom furniture, jade mats and various accessories, in matching collections. Nova LifeStyle's product lines include the Nova Brands and Diamond Sofa. Nova's products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, incorporating upscale luxury designs which appeal to middle and upper middle-income consumers in the USA, China, Europe, and elsewhere in the world.

