NOV (NOV) falls 1.09% to Close at $13.66 on August 2

Today, NOV Inc Inc’s (NYSE: NOV) stock fell $0.15, accounting for a 1.09% decrease. NOV opened at $13.81 before trading between $14.56 and $13.65 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw NOV’s market cap fall to $5,337,018,416 on 4,291,064 shares -below their 30-day average of 4,477,869.

About NOV Inc

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV's deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

