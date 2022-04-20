Norwood (NWFL) Climbs 1.66% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NWFL - Market Data & News Trade

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: NWFL) shares moved 1.66%, or $0.468 per share, as on 11:46:31 est today. Opening the day at $28.39, 3,483 shares of Norwood have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $28.68 and $28.33.

Already the company has a YTD change of 10.00%.

Norwood is set to release earnings on 2022-07-22.

About Norwood Financial Corp.

Norwood Financial Corp is a bank holding company, created in 1996, with Wayne Bank as a subsidiary.

